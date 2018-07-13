No. D-202-CV-2018 05081
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 05081
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CAEDON JAMES SZYMANSKI
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CAEDON JAMES SZYMANSKI, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
CAEDON JAMES SZYMANSKI
Proposed Name
LIVIANNA LILYROSE LEON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 20th day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:15 A.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Caedon Szymanski
CAEDON JAMES SZYMANSKI
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
