No. D-202-CV-2018-05107
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LUSILLA MARTINEZ.
NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner shall move the District Court of Bernalillo Court, New Mexico for a change of name and a hearing will be held on the 8th day of August, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini at the Second Judicial District Court, 5th Floor, 400 Lomas Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102 to change the name of Lusilla Martinez to Lucy Martinez Contreras.
Respectfully submitted:
LEIGH & DOUGHERTY, P.C.
/s/ Tiffany Oliver Leigh
Tiffany Oliver Leigh
Attorneys for Lusilla Martinez
1401 Central Avenue NW Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 492-2096 Telephone
(505) 492-2038 Facsimile
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
