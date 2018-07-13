STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-05107

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LUSILLA MARTINEZ.

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Petitioner shall move the District Court of Bernalillo Court, New Mexico for a change of name and a hearing will be held on the 8th day of August, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini at the Second Judicial District Court, 5th Floor, 400 Lomas Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102 to change the name of Lusilla Martinez to Lucy Martinez Contreras.

Respectfully submitted:

LEIGH & DOUGHERTY, P.C.

/s/ Tiffany Oliver Leigh

Tiffany Oliver Leigh

Attorneys for Lusilla Martinez

1401 Central Avenue NW Suite A

Albuquerque, NM 87104

(505) 492-2096 Telephone

(505) 492-2038 Facsimile

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018