STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 05141

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Abigail Bannon Schneebeck

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abigail Bannon Schneebeck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Abigail Bannon Schneebeck

Proposed Name

Abigail Bannon-Schneebeck

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of August 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Abigail Bannon Schneebeck

Abigail Bannon Schneebeck

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018