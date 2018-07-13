No. D-202-CV-2018 05141
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 05141
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Abigail Bannon Schneebeck
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Abigail Bannon Schneebeck, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Abigail Bannon Schneebeck
Proposed Name
Abigail Bannon-Schneebeck
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of August 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Abigail Bannon Schneebeck
Abigail Bannon Schneebeck
HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018
