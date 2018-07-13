2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 05167

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Charles Patrick Kohut

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Patrick Kohut, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Charles Patrick Kohut to Charles Patrick Meeks, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 30 day of August 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Charles Patrick Kohut

Charles Patrick Kohut

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018