STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 05317

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio

Proposed Name

Alejandro Quezada

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 30 2018, at the hour of 10:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bladimir A. Quezada

Bladimir A. Quezada

HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018