No. D-202-CV-2018 05317
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 05317
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Bladimir Alejandro Quezada Rubio
Proposed Name
Alejandro Quezada
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of AUG 30 2018, at the hour of 10:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bladimir A. Quezada
Bladimir A. Quezada
HCS Pub. July 20, 27, 2018
