NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On August 27, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2008 Toyota Scion XB VIN JTLKE50E381042658. NM license plate WAHR38. Last known registered owner is Rosalia Martinez-Castillo of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1478.12. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. July 13, 20, 2018