Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: August 16, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

I-70 MORGAN-MARIANO, Regina P. O. Box 794 Thoreau, NM 87323 flat screen TV, computer, tv stand, sofa, desk, fishing poles, kitchenaide mixer, lamp, toys, bags & totes, vacuum

J-37 GAUVIN, Ryan 3301 Wellesley Ct NE #3 Albuquerque, NM 87107 bicycle, 3 totes

K-16 GOMEZ, Victoria E. 7301 Lynwood Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 washer & dryer, 2 couches, crib, toys, table, chairs, lamp, dining table

L-17 CANGIALOSI, Frances M. 1014 Walter St NE Albuquerque, NM 87102 chairs, rugs, 2 shelving units, table, home décor, boxes & totes, entertainment center, toys, pictures, stereo equipment

N-24 MENDOZA, Laura A. 2600 Americare Ct NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 washer & dryer, leather couch and loveseat, chairs, 2 flat screen TV’s, guitar, microwave, toys, folding table, 2 chests, 2 bedside tables, boxes

O-16 GUTIERREZ, David 812 Camino Don Tomas Bernalillo, NM 87004 refrigerator, sectional sofa, camera equipment, lamp, rugs, bedding, chair

O-27 CHAVEZ, CYNTHIA A. 1412 Goff Blvd SW Albuquerque, NM 87105 boxes, 3 dressers, 2 sofas, headboard, footboard, bed frame, vacuum, coffee table, dining table

HCS Pub. July 27, August 3, 2018