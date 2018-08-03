TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday August 13, 2018 at 8:00 AM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

B-50 Silver, Harry Jr. 7501 Central NW Sp. 20 ABQ NM 87121. Saw, Sm. Tool box, Misc.$ 650.34

C-59 Brown, Shermaine. 4724 Shepherd Ct NE Rio Rancho NM 87124. Misc. HHGs. $ 565.67

D-121 Leno, Stephanie. PO Box 3205 Tahajiilee NM 87026. Misc. $ 506.57

F-158 Silas, Malinda. PO Box 53352. ABQ NM 87153. Lots of misc. $ 1469.29

G-189 Srader, David. 1101 Madeira Dr SE #101 ABQ NM 87108. Furn. & Misc. $ 817.67

I-283 Arkie, Kimberly. 7411 Southern Ave SE ABQ NM 87108. Misc. $ 483.07

J-329 Managers Unit Lorenzo, Lorencita. PO Box 406 Casa Blanca NM 87007. $ 787.67 Welch, Kevin. Inmate # 100192495 100 Deputy Dean Mira Dr SW ABQ NM 87151.$ 473.92 Ramos, Joel. 318 2nd Ave Ext S Seattle WA 98104. $ 381.02 Sigala, Angelica. 313 Alcazar SE Apt. A ABQ NM 87108. $ 427.47 Yazzie, Andrea. 4200 Spanish Bit NE K-102 ABQ NM 87111. $ 427.47 Chavez, Julian. C/o Freeway Inn 75 Hotel Cir NE #151 ABQ NM 87123. $ 797.14 Desks, Schwinn Bikes, Portable tables, Battery charger, Misc.

J-331 Dominguez, Chris. 2016 Cielo Oeste Pl NE ABQ NM 87120. Barber chairs, Furn. Lots of misc. $ 851.34

K-377 Muskett, Elvina. 814 Chelwood Park NE Apt. B ABQ NM 87123. Misc. $ 1134.43

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

H. Martinez, Mgr.

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018