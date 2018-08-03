Notice is hereby given

Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM August 18, 2018, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.

Patrick Martinez, 311 Descanso SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102. Unit B5/6, $290.00, Miscellaneous

Rafael Rojo, 2811 Barcelona SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Unit A3, $230.00, Miscellaneous

New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018