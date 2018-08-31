STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 02616

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Priscilla Jean Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Priscilla Jean Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Priscilla Romero

Proposed Name Jean Romero

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of August 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jean Brandt

Priscilla Jean Romero

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018