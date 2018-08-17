No. CV 2018 05515
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05515
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonio Francis Gabaldon
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonio Francis Gabaldon, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Antonio Francis Gabaldon
Proposed Name Anthony Frank Pino
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 11 day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antonio Francis Gabaldon
Antonio Francis Gabaldon
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
