STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05624

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Francisquita Vargas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisquita Vargas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Francisquita Vargas

Proposed Name

Frances Moreno

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 5th day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Francisquita Vargas

Francisquita Vargas

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018