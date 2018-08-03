STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05712

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cathy Joyce Anzures

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cathy Joyce Anzures, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Cathy Joyce Anzures

Proposed Name

Kathy Joyce Anzures

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 5th day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cathy Joyce Anzures

Cathy Joyce Anzures

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018