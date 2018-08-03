No. CV 2018 05712
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05712
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cathy Joyce Anzures
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cathy Joyce Anzures, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cathy Joyce Anzures
Proposed Name
Kathy Joyce Anzures
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 5th day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cathy Joyce Anzures
Cathy Joyce Anzures
HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018
