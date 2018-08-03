STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05714

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Josephine Brown

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josephine Brown, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Josephine Brown

Proposed Name

Josie B. Savage

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 06 2018 20, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Josephine Brown Josie B Savage

Josephine Brown Josie B Savage

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018