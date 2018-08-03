No. CV 2018 05714
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05714
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josephine Brown
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josephine Brown, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Josephine Brown
Proposed Name
Josie B. Savage
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 06 2018 20, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josephine Brown Josie B Savage
Josephine Brown Josie B Savage
HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018
