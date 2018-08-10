STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05838

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jean Marie Herrera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jean Marie Herrera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Jean Marie Herrera

Proposed Name Jeannie Marie Herrera

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 06 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jean Marie Herrera

Jean Marie Herrera

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018