No. CV 2018 05838
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05838
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jean Marie Herrera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jean Marie Herrera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jean Marie Herrera
Proposed Name Jeannie Marie Herrera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 06 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jean Marie Herrera
Jean Marie Herrera
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
0 comments