STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05839

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Derwin Grant

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Derwin Grant, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Derwin Grant

Proposed Name

Darwin Reno Grant

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Derwin Grant

Derwin Grant

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018