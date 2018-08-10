No. CV 2018 05839
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05839
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Derwin Grant
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Derwin Grant, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Derwin Grant
Proposed Name
Darwin Reno Grant
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21 day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Derwin Grant
Derwin Grant
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
