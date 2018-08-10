STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05842

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nathan Paul Stevens

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nathan Paul Stevens, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Nathan Paul Stevens

Proposed Name

Liam Max Orion

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 05 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nathan P. Stevens

Nathan Paul Stevens

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018