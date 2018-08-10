No. CV 2018 05842
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05842
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nathan Paul Stevens
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nathan Paul Stevens, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nathan Paul Stevens
Proposed Name
Liam Max Orion
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 05 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nathan P. Stevens
Nathan Paul Stevens
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
0 comments