No. CV 2018 05874
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nancy Irene Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Irene Gonzales, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Nancy Irene Gonzales
Proposed Name
Irene Nancy Gonzales
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of SEP 25 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Irene Nancy Gonzales
Irene Nancy Gonzales
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
