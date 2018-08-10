No. CV 2018 05879
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05879
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lee Ann Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lee Ann Roybal, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Lee Ann Roybal
Proposed Name
Elizabeth L. Roybal
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lee Ann Roybal
Lee Ann Roybal
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
