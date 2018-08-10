STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05879

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Lee Ann Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lee Ann Roybal, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Lee Ann Roybal

Proposed Name

Elizabeth L. Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NAN G. NASH, District Judge, on the 18th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lee Ann Roybal

Lee Ann Roybal

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018