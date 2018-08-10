SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 05883

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alice Edith Vigil

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Edith Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Alice Edith Vigil

Proposed Name

Elisa Edith Armijo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 12 day of September 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alice E. Vigil

Alice E. Vigil

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018