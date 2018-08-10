No. CV 2018 05883
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 05883
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alice Edith Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Edith Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Alice Edith Vigil
Proposed Name
Elisa Edith Armijo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 12 day of September 2018, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alice E. Vigil
Alice E. Vigil
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
