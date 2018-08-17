No. CV 2018 05906
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 05906
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Pearl Tybee Campbell
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pearl Tybee Campbell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Pearl Tybee Campbell
Proposed Name
Pearl Tybee Brusuelas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 13th day of September 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Pearl Campbell
Pearl Campbell
