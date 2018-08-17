STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 05906

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Pearl Tybee Campbell

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pearl Tybee Campbell, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Pearl Tybee Campbell

Proposed Name

Pearl Tybee Brusuelas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 13th day of September 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Pearl Campbell

Pearl Campbell

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018