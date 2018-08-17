No. CV 2018 06011
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06011
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tamarra Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Miladi Milinda Aragon
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamarra Tiffany Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Miladi Milinda Aragon
Proposed Name
Miladi Milinda Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tamarra Garcia
Tamarra Garcia
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
0 comments