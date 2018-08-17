STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06011

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Tamarra Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Miladi Milinda Aragon

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tamarra Tiffany Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Miladi Milinda Aragon

Proposed Name

Miladi Milinda Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tamarra Garcia

Tamarra Garcia

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018