STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06033

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES

Proposed Name

JENIFFER TORRES

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 27th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jeniffer H. Gamboa Torres

Jeniffer H. Gamboa Torres

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018