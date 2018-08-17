No. CV 2018 06033
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06033
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name JENIFFER HEIDY GAMBOA TORRES
Proposed Name
JENIFFER TORRES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 27th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeniffer H. Gamboa Torres
Jeniffer H. Gamboa Torres
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
