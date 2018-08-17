STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06044

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Bert Carrera Armendarez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bert Carrera Armendariz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Bert Carrera Armendarez

Proposed Name Miguel Bert Armendariz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 19 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Bert Carrera Armendarez

Bert Carrera Armendarez

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018