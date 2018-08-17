No. CV 2018 06044
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bert Carrera Armendarez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bert Carrera Armendariz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Bert Carrera Armendarez
Proposed Name Miguel Bert Armendariz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 19 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bert Carrera Armendarez
Bert Carrera Armendarez
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
0 comments