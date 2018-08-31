No. CV 2018 06089
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06089
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jaqueline Judith Ortiz Arvizo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jaqueline Judith Ortiz Arvizo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Jaqueline Judith Ortiz Arvizo
Proposed Name Jaqueline Judith Arvizo Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 4th day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jaqueline Judith Ortiz Arvizo
Jaqueline Judith Ortiz Arvizo
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
0 comments