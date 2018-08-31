STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06135

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jeremiah Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Nico Garza

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeremiah Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Nico Zayden Garza

Proposed Name

Nico Zayden Romero

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 19 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jeremiah Romero

Jeremiah Romero

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018