No. CV 2018 06135
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jeremiah Romero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Nico Garza
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeremiah Romero, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Nico Zayden Garza
Proposed Name
Nico Zayden Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of SEP 19 2018, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeremiah Romero
Jeremiah Romero
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
