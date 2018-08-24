No. CV 2018 06180
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06180
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Melody Michelle Rodriguez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melody Michelle Rodriguez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Melody Michelle Rodriguez
Proposed Name
Melody Michelle Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19th day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Melody Michelle Carrasco
Melody Michelle Carrasco
HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018
