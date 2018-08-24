STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06180

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Melody Michelle Rodriguez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melody Michelle Rodriguez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Melody Michelle Rodriguez

Proposed Name

Melody Michelle Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 19th day of September 2018, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Melody Michelle Carrasco

Melody Michelle Carrasco

HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018