STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06223

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jose Ruiz Monroy

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jose Ruiz Monroy, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Jose Ruiz Monroy

Proposed Name

Joe Ruiz Monroy

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 2nd day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

Jose Ruiz Monroy

HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018