STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06232

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Anthony Sedillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Sedillo, Resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name Anthony Sedillo

Proposed Name

Michael Anthony Sedillo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Anthony Sedillo

Anthony Sedillo

HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018