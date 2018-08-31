SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

NO. CV 2018 06248

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Geraldine Yvonne Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Geraldine Yvonne Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Geraldine Yvonne Martinez to Yvonne Geraldine Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Geraldine Yvonne Martinez

Geraldine Yvonne Martinez

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018