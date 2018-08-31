NO. CV 2018 06248
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. CV 2018 06248
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Geraldine Yvonne Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Geraldine Yvonne Martinez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Geraldine Yvonne Martinez to Yvonne Geraldine Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Geraldine Yvonne Martinez
Geraldine Yvonne Martinez
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
0 comments