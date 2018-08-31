STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06251

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Salim G Mohamedally Dharas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Salim G Mohamedally Dharas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Salim G Mohamedally Dharas

Proposed Name SALIM G DHARAS

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Salim G Mohamedally Dharas

Salim G Dharas

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018