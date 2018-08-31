No. CV 2018 06251
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06251
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Salim G Mohamedally Dharas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Salim G Mohamedally Dharas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Salim G Mohamedally Dharas
Proposed Name SALIM G DHARAS
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Salim G Mohamedally Dharas
Salim G Dharas
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
0 comments