No. CV 2018 06252
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 06252
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Teresita Coriz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Teresita Coriz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Maria Teresita Coriz
Proposed Name Theresa M. Coriz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Teresita Coriz
Maria Teresita Coriz
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
