SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 06252

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Teresita Coriz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Teresita Coriz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Maria Teresita Coriz

Proposed Name Theresa M. Coriz

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Teresita Coriz

Maria Teresita Coriz

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018