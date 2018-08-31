No. CV 2018 06362
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06362
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Filiberto Maestas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Filiberto Maestas, Resident of the City of Corrales, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Filiberto Maestas
Proposed Name Clint Maestas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10 day of October 2018, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Filiberto Maestas
Filiberto Maestas
HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018
