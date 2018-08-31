STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06362

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Filiberto Maestas

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Filiberto Maestas, Resident of the City of Corrales, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Filiberto Maestas

Proposed Name Clint Maestas

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 10 day of October 2018, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Filiberto Maestas

Filiberto Maestas

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018