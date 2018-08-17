No. D-202-CV-2018-05679
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018-05679
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CHARLES DAMON CATLETT
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Damon Catlett, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name Charles Damon Catlett
Proposed Name Kharlos Damon Panterra
Year of Birth
1955
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/
Kathryn Almond, Attorney for Petitioner
51 Jemez Canyon Dam Rd
P.O. Box 817
Bernalillo, NM 87004
Phone: (505) 867-3391
Fax: (505) 227-8712
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
0 comments