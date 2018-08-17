STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-05679

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CHARLES DAMON CATLETT

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Damon Catlett, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name Charles Damon Catlett

Proposed Name Kharlos Damon Panterra

Year of Birth

1955

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 25th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/

Kathryn Almond, Attorney for Petitioner

51 Jemez Canyon Dam Rd

P.O. Box 817

Bernalillo, NM 87004

Phone: (505) 867-3391

Fax: (505) 227-8712

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018