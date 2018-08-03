STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV 2018 05716

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jen Gutierrez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jen Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Jen Gutierrez

Proposed Name Jen Eduviejen Concepcion Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of August 2018, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jen Gutierrez

Jen Gutierrez

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018