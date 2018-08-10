STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 05886

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Aleana Julia Shetabi

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aleana Julia Shetabi, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Aleana Julia Shetabi

Proposed Name

Aleaha Julia Shetabi

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Aleana Julia Shetabi

Aleana Julia Shetabi

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018