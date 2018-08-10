No. D-202-CV-2018 05886
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 05886
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Aleana Julia Shetabi
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Aleana Julia Shetabi, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Aleana Julia Shetabi
Proposed Name
Aleaha Julia Shetabi
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of September 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Aleana Julia Shetabi
Aleana Julia Shetabi
HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018
