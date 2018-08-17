STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-05958

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LILY AMALIA BUCHMILLER

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lily Amalia Buchmiller, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name: Lily Amalia Buchmiller, Proposed Name: Lilly Amalia Buchmiller.

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 13th day of September, 2018, at the hour of 1:25 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, in Hearing Room 510.

Respectfully submitted,

SWAIM DANNER & CARLOW, P.C.

By:_ /s/ Kathleen Carlow____

Kathleen M. Carlow,

Attorneys for Petitioner

4830 Juan Tabo NE, Suite F

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018