No. D-202-CV-2018-05958
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LILY AMALIA BUCHMILLER
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lily Amalia Buchmiller, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name: Lily Amalia Buchmiller, Proposed Name: Lilly Amalia Buchmiller.
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Denise Barela-Shepherd, District Judge, on the 13th day of September, 2018, at the hour of 1:25 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico, in Hearing Room 510.
Respectfully submitted,
SWAIM DANNER & CARLOW, P.C.
By:_ /s/ Kathleen Carlow____
Kathleen M. Carlow,
Attorneys for Petitioner
4830 Juan Tabo NE, Suite F
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87111
HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018
