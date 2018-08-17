2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 06046

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LAWRENCE JAMES VALLEZ JR

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LAWRENCE JAMES VALLEZ JR, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNAILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from LAWRENCE JAMES VALLEZ JR to JAMES LAWRENCE VALLEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 27th day of September 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ James Vallez

James Vallez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. August 17, 24, 2018