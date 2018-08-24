STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 06227

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Frances Anna Marie Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frances Anna Marie Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Frances Anna Marie Garcia

Proposed Name

Anna Marie Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Frances Anna Marie Garcia

Frances Anna Marie Garcia

HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018