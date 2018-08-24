No. D-202-CV-2018 06227
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018 06227
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Frances Anna Marie Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Frances Anna Marie Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Frances Anna Marie Garcia
Proposed Name
Anna Marie Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of September 2018, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 506
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Frances Anna Marie Garcia
Frances Anna Marie Garcia
HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018
