STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018 06341

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Francisco Alberto Moralez Junior

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Francisco Alberto Moralez Junior, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Francisco Alberto Moralez Junior

Proposed Name

Frank A Moralez Jr

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 9th day of October 2018, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Francisco Alberto Moralez Junior

Francisco Alberto Moralez Junior

HCS Pub. August 31, September 7, 2018