STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2018-5393

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ramando Holiday

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramando Holiday, Resident of the City of Albuquerque NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Ramando Holiday

Proposed Name

Ramanda Holiday

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 1st day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ramando Holiday

Ramando Holiday

HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018