No. D-202-CV-2018-5393
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2018-5393
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ramando Holiday
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramando Holiday, Resident of the City of Albuquerque NM, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Ramando Holiday
Proposed Name
Ramanda Holiday
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 1st day of October 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ramando Holiday
Ramando Holiday
HCS Pub. August 24, 31, 2018
