PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Golden Target Self- Storage located at 8601 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111, will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9.00 am September 27, 2018. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.

Unit A8: Jennifer L. Gallegos, 4323 Mesa Grande Pl SE, Alb. NM 87108, Misc. Household Items.

Unit B30: Kevin Miner, 9017 Natalie NE, Alb. NM 87111, Misc. Items.

Unit C24: Don Viets, 8308 Parrot Run RD NE, Alb. NM 87109, Household Items.

Unit D74: Sammy Khammas,7100 Natalie Ave NE #C184, Alb, NM 87100, Boxes, Misc. Items.

Unit E17: Doug Crosby, 6509 Jade Park, Alb, NM 87109, Household Items.

Unit F7: Veronica M Belmontez, 1602 Pennsylvania ST NE, Alb, NM 87110, Boxes, Misc. Items.

