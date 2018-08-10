NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On September 24, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2006 Infiniti M45 VIN JNKBY01E86M202838. NM license plate 625THT. Last known registered owner is Artemio-Sanchez-Ortega or Perla R Sanchez of Los Lunas, NM. In the amount of $3218.80 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. August 10, 17, 2018