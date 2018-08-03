Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 08-20-18 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 251 Laura Castro 7985 Green CT Westminster, CO 80030. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Dryer, tv, misc items.

Unit # 552B Hector Ceballos 224 Atrisco Vista SW #636. Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Kids razor, tires, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 556B Ernestine Ortega 147 65th ST NW Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Table, TV, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 557 Raymond Gaffney 924 Kipuka DR NW Albuquerque NM 87120. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cooler, sprayer, table, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 2018