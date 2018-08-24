Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for LIVE bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: September 13, 2018. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

H-06 GOFF, James H. P. O. Box 67531 Albuquerque, NM 87193 boxes & totes, patio table, ladder, entertainment center, book case, shelving, tools, wine rack, dolly, patio bench, day bed chest

J-31 GONZALES, Angelica R. 10600 Cibola Loop NM Apt. 715 Albuquerque, NM 87114 fish tanks, office chair, tire, totes, tv stand, car seat

K-53 HOSFORD, Russell D. 3912 Hilton Albuquerque, NM 87110 boxes & totes, books, chairs, stereo equipment, clothes, kids toys, light, golf clubs, sofa

N-55 THOMAS, Darell D. 7501 Windsong Rd SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 boxes & totes, bags, fishing poles, ice chests, water cooler, tires

O-107 CROXFORD-WALKER 2904 10th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 boxes & totes, china cabinet, luggage, tool box, table, crates, tools

S-08 SANDOVAL, Julian 1720 Ranchwood Dr NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 refrigerator, bed, flat screen TV, 2 dressers, coffee table, stereo equipment, round chair, toys, bikes, battery charger, vacuum, stroller, basketball goal

