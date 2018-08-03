U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC)
Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on August 22, 2018, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.
Aguilar, Martin
E433
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Mattresses, Entertainment Center, Dining Chairs, Coolers, Washing Machine, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, and Items.
Avila, Yolanda D.
C77
P.O. Box 25265
Albuquerque, NM 87125-0265
Dresser, Couch, Love Seat, Misc. Items, and Boxes.
Bendall, Scott
B77
10621 Prospect Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Paintings, Toys, Blankets, Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.
Joe, Emma
C97
10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes
Llamas, Sara Beth
C94
1805 Blume St. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Clothes, Misc. Bags and Items.
HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 17, 2018
