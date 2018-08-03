Pursuant to the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Law H.B. #273, July 1, 1987, U-Stor-It (Snowbank East Self Storage, LLC) at 10101 Snowheights Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112, will on August 22, 2018, sell at Public Sale to the highest bidder, or otherwise dispose of the complete contents of the storage units listed below. Time of sale will be 10:00 am. U-Stor-It reserves the right to specify minimum bid or refuse bids on any units. The purchaser is to remove everything from the premises within 24 hours from the time of the sale. Any of the units listed may be withdrawn from the sale up to the sale time. Payment is to be cash only. Unit #, name, last known address and a brief description is listed below.

Aguilar, Martin

E433

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C-22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Mattresses, Entertainment Center, Dining Chairs, Coolers, Washing Machine, Misc. Furniture, Boxes, and Items.

Avila, Yolanda D.

C77

P.O. Box 25265

Albuquerque, NM 87125-0265

Dresser, Couch, Love Seat, Misc. Items, and Boxes.

Bendall, Scott

B77

10621 Prospect Ave. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Paintings, Toys, Blankets, Tools, Misc. Boxes and Items.

Joe, Emma

C97

10052 Menaul Blvd. NE, #C22

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Bins, Boxes, and Bags of Clothes

Llamas, Sara Beth

C94

1805 Blume St. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87112

Clothes, Misc. Bags and Items.

HCS Pub. August 3, 10, 17, 2018