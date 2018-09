Juan Tabo Self Storage

Notice of Sale: Pursuant to the New Mexico Storage Act, on October 3, 2018, at 10:00 AM, the contents of the storage units rented by the following will he sold to the highest bidder for cash at www.storagetreasures.com.

Christina Ferrero

19 Calle Susana

Santa Fe, NM 87507

Unit 215

Misc personal items

Isidro Reyes

1205 West Tansil

Carlsbad , NM 88220

Unit 81W

Misc personal items

Richard J. Duchesne, Manager

HCS Pub. September 14, 21, 2018