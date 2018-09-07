Mr. G’s Pro Tow
Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C.
7625 Baca Lane
Santa Fe, NM 87507
505.474.6969
mrgstow@msn.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 19, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicles in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2006 Honda CR-V Blue
Vehicle Identification Number jhlrd78816c034960
NM License Plate JTA-276
Last Know Registered Owner is
Reflective Learning Services Inc. or Robin Lackey
Opening Bid $1,550.66
2012 Ford Fusion White
Vehicle Identification Number 3fahp0ha8cr238894
NM License Plate 3243 WL
Last Know Registered Owner is
Victoria G. Sanchez
Opening Bid $1,284.98
Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale.
HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018
