Mr. G’s Pro Tow L.L.C.

7625 Baca Lane

Santa Fe, NM 87507

505.474.6969

mrgstow@msn.com

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On October 19, 2018 at 9:00 A.M. the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicles in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:

2006 Honda CR-V Blue

Vehicle Identification Number jhlrd78816c034960

NM License Plate JTA-276

Last Know Registered Owner is

Reflective Learning Services Inc. or Robin Lackey

Opening Bid $1,550.66

2012 Ford Fusion White

Vehicle Identification Number 3fahp0ha8cr238894

NM License Plate 3243 WL

Last Know Registered Owner is

Victoria G. Sanchez

Opening Bid $1,284.98

Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale.

HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018