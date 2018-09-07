STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. CV 2018 06410

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Nino Roybal Jr.

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nino Roybal Jr., Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Nino Roybal Jr.

Proposed Name

Miguel Nino Roybal

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of OCT 03 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Nino Roybal Jr.

Nino Roybal Jr.

HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018