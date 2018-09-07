No. CV 2018 06521
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2018 06521
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rudolph Mileth Borgh
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rudolph Mileth Borgh, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rudolph Mileth Borgh
Proposed Name
Rudolph Mileth Burghersh
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 16th day of October 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rudolph Mileth Borgh
Rudolph Mileth Borgh
HCS Pub. September 7, 14, 2018
